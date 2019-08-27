Monashee Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,903 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 6.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 121,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,651. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,531,892 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931,052. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

