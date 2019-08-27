Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,578,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,868. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.85). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 250,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison bought 900,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

