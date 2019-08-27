Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 398,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. Plymouth Industrial Reit makes up approximately 2.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 4.82% of Plymouth Industrial Reit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 117,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,631. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

