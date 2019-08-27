Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

