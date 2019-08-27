Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 16,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,365. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALA. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.