Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Haymaker Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

About Haymaker Acquisition

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.