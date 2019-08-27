MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,566.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023245 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004175 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 167,574,527 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

