Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $149.49, 1,539,224 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,110,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $282,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

