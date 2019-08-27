Morgan Stanley Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $29.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ opened at $25.92 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $170,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $745,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock worth $222,215,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after buying an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 1,934,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after buying an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.