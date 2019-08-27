Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Tops $8.54 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

