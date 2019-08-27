Motco Buys 50 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.65. 43,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

