Motco Buys 801 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 112,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

