Motco Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Motco decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 276.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

