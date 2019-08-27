Motco Sells 1,464 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Motco trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,255 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 933,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,297,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,985,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. 219,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,986. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.