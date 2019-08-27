Motco Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,947,000 after acquiring an additional 920,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 819,479 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,095.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $92.03. 28,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

