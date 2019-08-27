Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,890,100 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 11,830,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $27.40. 1,007,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.24.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.59%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,800 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mplx by 3,767.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,389,000 after purchasing an additional 945,913 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,777,000 after purchasing an additional 751,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mplx by 76.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Mplx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,236,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,368,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.