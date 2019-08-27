MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.70

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.70 and traded as high as $62.97. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 7,119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$70.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$130.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.