Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00007312 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $4,504.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,141.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.03026110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00705356 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, YoBit, WEX, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

