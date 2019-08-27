Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Shares Down 3.6%

Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 2,541,223 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Namibian Resources in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Namibian Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Namibian Resources Company Profile (LON:AAOG)

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Namibian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namibian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.