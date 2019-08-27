Nano (NANO) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009904 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Gate.io, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $135.00 million and $2.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,229.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.01832675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.03015987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00712433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00764115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00494453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, RightBTC, Nanex, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinEx, Koinex, Coindeal, Bitinka and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.