Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $313,595.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 372.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,476,914 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

