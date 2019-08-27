Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,093,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 4,267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 535,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. Natera has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at $774,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,321. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $477,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 615.4% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 240.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

