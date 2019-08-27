National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,477 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,303,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,569,000 after buying an additional 1,180,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,816,000 after buying an additional 382,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,220,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 113,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

