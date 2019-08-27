National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

