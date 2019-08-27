National Bank Financial Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Laurentian cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.52.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.58. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,225,980. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 555,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,222,912. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $280,443.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

