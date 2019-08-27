NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Raymond R. Hipp Sells 600 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $15,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 446,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,458. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 190.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.