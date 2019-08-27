NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $4,518,967.88 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 446,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,458. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 83,695 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 342,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.