Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Darin Lippoldt Sells 1,664 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $166,549.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 3,264 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $326,563.20.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Darin Lippoldt sold 15,831 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,458,510.03.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 666,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

