Neuroone Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Up 4.3%

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, 2,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuroone Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuroone Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.