New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $963,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 427.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,474,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 192.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 720,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,065,000 after acquiring an additional 530,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 5,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

