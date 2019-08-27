New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 478,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,767,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

