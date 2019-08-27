New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,429. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.