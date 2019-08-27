NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 91.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,385. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

