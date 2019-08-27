Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 232,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 16.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

