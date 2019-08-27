Nomura Raises Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Price Target to $19.00

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its price target raised by Nomura from $15.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $15.51 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

