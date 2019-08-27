North American Palladium Ltd. (TSE:PDL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSE:PDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

TSE:PDL traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,890. North American Palladium has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $863.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Palladium from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

