Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.39

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and traded as low as $30.79. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

NWFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $109,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,511.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,056 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $37,065.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $771,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

