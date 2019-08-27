NS Partners Ltd Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.