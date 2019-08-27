NS Partners Ltd Has $24.36 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 289,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $70,739,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,658,620 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.70. 199,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

