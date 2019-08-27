NS Partners Ltd Has $5.09 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Masimo by 172.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2,062.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,738 shares of company stock worth $38,858,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

