NS Partners Ltd Has $7.86 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $307,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 254,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,632. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,894,713 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

