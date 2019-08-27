NS Partners Ltd Sells 20,200 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 4.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetroChina by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,172. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTR. ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

