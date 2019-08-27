NuBits Achieves Market Cap of $914,307.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. NuBits has a market cap of $914,307.00 and $13,008.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

