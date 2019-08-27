Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $7.14 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $832,045.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.05055595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,049,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Zebpay, WazirX, Koinex, CoinBene, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitrue, BITBOX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

