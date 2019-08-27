NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, ChaoEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, NULS has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00253271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01309679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,640,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,571,586 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

