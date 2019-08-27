Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 during the first quarter worth $1,097,000.

Shares of NYSE JMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

