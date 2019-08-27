Nvwm LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 187.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. 17,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,479. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,513,104. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

