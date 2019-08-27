Nvwm LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 846,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 290,557 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3,550.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 273,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,899 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,587,000 after acquiring an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

