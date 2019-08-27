Nvwm LLC Invests $77,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

