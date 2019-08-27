Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. 16,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

